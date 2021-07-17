NOTRE TEST DE LA SALOMON MTN EXPLORE
AVIS FABRICANT
La MTN EXPLORE offre aux randonneurs une amplitude de mouvement de 63° qui facilite les ascensions, tandis que le châssis carbone apporte la puissance nécessaire en descente. Outre la technologie Custom Shell HD, elle bénéficie du nouveau chausson Freetouring qui garantit un fit homogène pour un confort accru.
CARACTERISTIQUES
■ Flex : 100
■ Serrage : 2 BOUCLE + STRAP
■ semelles interchangeables : NON
■ largeur métatarse : 98/104mm
■ poids : 2920g
■ prix : 500€