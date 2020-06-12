Accueil
Tous les articles
Matos
Splitboard
Stranda Tree Surfer splitboard
publicité

Stranda Tree Surfer splitboard


NOTRE TEST DE LA STRANDA TREE SURFER SPLITBOARD

Test disponible uniquement dans le magazine

TÉLÉCHARGER LE N°41 POUR LIRE LE TEST

AVIS FABRICANT

The Tree Surfer Backcountry is not just a great fishshaped splitboard. The groundbreaking hammerhead nose makes it go through thick crust like a tank, and opens up a track for the rest of the board to follow in. The fishtail sinks and steer in powder and windpacked without all the drawbacks of a bigger swallowtail. The splitversion comes with a scratchresistant polyamid topsheet and aluminium tip and tail protectors. It’s made to be ridden hard and for many seasons.

CARACTERISTIQUES

  • Lignes de cotes : 303 260 318
  • Rayon : 7,9m
  • Poids : 3,40kg la paire
  • Tailles : 162
  • prix : 890€
  • MODÈLE 2021

RETOUR A TOUS NOS TESTS SPLITBOARDS

Ajouter un commentaire