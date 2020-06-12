NOTRE TEST DE LA STRANDA TREE SURFER SPLITBOARD
AVIS FABRICANT
The Tree Surfer Backcountry is not just a great fishshaped splitboard. The groundbreaking hammerhead nose makes it go through thick crust like a tank, and opens up a track for the rest of the board to follow in. The fishtail sinks and steer in powder and windpacked without all the drawbacks of a bigger swallowtail. The splitversion comes with a scratchresistant polyamid topsheet and aluminium tip and tail protectors. It’s made to be ridden hard and for many seasons.
CARACTERISTIQUES
- Lignes de cotes : 303 260 318
- Rayon : 7,9m
- Poids : 3,40kg la paire
- Tailles : 162
- prix : 890€
- MODÈLE 2021