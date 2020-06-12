Accueil
Furberg All Mountain Split


NOTRE TEST DE LA FURBERG ALL MOUNTAIN SPLITBOARD

Test disponible uniquement dans le magazine

AVIS FABRICANT

After requests from our team riders and customers for a snowboard with a sidecut radius somewhere between a traditional snowboard and the long radius of ”The Freeride”, we started to develop The All Mtn.⁠

The result is a directional all-mountain splitboard, built for playful freeriding in any type of snow.

CARACTERISTIQUES

  • Lignes de cotes : 273 254 286
  • Rayon : 10,04m
  • Poids : 3,1kg la paire
  • Tailles : 157 152 167cm
  • prix : 799€
  • MODÈLE 2021

