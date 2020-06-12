Furberg All Mountain Split

NOTRE TEST DE LA FURBERG ALL MOUNTAIN SPLITBOARD
AVIS FABRICANT
After requests from our team riders and customers for a snowboard with a sidecut radius somewhere between a traditional snowboard and the long radius of ”The Freeride”, we started to develop The All Mtn.
The result is a directional all-mountain splitboard, built for playful freeriding in any type of snow.
CARACTERISTIQUES
- Lignes de cotes : 273 254 286
- Rayon : 10,04m
- Poids : 3,1kg la paire
- Tailles : 157 152 167cm
- prix : 799€
- MODÈLE 2021