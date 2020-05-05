Test Black Diamond Helio 88 – 2020

Notre test du Black Diamond Helio 88 – 2020
L’Helio 88 est le moins large de nos skis en fibre de carbone et aussi le ski le plus léger de notre gamme. Il est dédié aux compétitions de ski-alpinisme, aux objectifs en haute montagne et aux itinéraires de longue haleine. Sa structure en fibre de carbone pré-imprégnée offre un poids considérablement réduit tout en proposant un flex équilibré et un contrôle précis des carres.
The lightest ski in our line and ideal for high-altitude descents, ski mountaineering races and any dawn-to-dusk day in the backcountry, the Black Diamond Helio 88 shaves grams without sacrificing performance. The Helio’s pre-preg carbon fiber layup makes it extremely light for long approaches and technical ascents, but helps maintain a smooth flex and torsional stiffness for reliable, responsive skiing on the way down. Early rise in the tip and tail improves flotation and trail-breaking efficiency, and an ABS tail protector also has an integrated skin-clip tab to keep your skins secure.
CARACTERISTIQUES
2,8kg 16m 158, 168, 178 cm 750